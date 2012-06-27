OneLoudoun.com Showcases Exciting New Community Near Ashburn, Virginia

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- Ashburn, in Loudoun County Virginia, is full of exciting technology businesses. The multi-national telecoms company Verizon has a huge office in Ashburn, and it is also home to government IT contractor Telos. AOL also maintains a large presence there. While business is set to continue to boom in Ashburn, with a predicted job growth in the area of 26% over the next ten years, one thing the area has been lacking is suitable residential developments for all these professionals to live in.



This is all set to change when One Loudoun is built. One Loudoun, the incredible new 358 acre building project showcased by the website OneLoudoun.com, is a new type of development under construction at Rt. 7 and the Loudoun County Parkway. Here, in the heart of Loudoun County, developers Miller and Smith are building an entire community. This will create 1040 Ashburn Virginia homes for sale.



OneLoudoun.com tells users about the philosophy behind this new neighborhood, which they call “New Urbanism”. The fundamental principle behind New Urbanism is the creation of a harmonious community, a community that comprises of places to live, places to work, and places to enjoy life, all within walking distance of each other. The developers of One Loudoun believe this provides a superior quality of life, with less traffic congestion.



The website goes on to describe how this community will take shape, with details about the 1048 residences that will be build at One Loudoun. There are full details about each of these luxury homes, including floor plans, elevation and prices. These Loudoun County VA homes are on sale now, and interested visitors to the website can make an enquiry online.



There are also details about the incredible shopping, dining and recreational opportunities that will be within walking distance of these Ashburn Virginia homes for sale. One Loudoun will be home to 702.000 square feet of upscale retail, which will include fine restaurants, a luxury hotel, and a movie theatre.



A spokesman for OneLoudoun.com said: “One Loudoun is a premier 358-acre omni-use, master-planned community in Loudoun County, Virginia that will feature 1040 residences, 702,000 square feet of retail to include fine dining, upscale shopping, luxury hotel and movie theater, three-million square feet of office space, a community center, and an amphitheater – all complimented by approximately 150-acres of public land and miles of walking trails. One Loudoun will also be home to the World Trade Center Dulles Airport, projected to generate up to 14,000 new jobs and serve as a powerful economic development engine by promoting both domestic investment and international trade around the world. Originally launched in 2007, One Loudoun has completed more than $30 million in public infrastructure including an elementary school site and 16 lane miles of new roads.”



