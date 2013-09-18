OneShiva.com Offers Genuine Certified Rudrakshas Online at Affordable Prices

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Many people know that 'Rudraksha' has not just only a religious connection but it can offer a wide variety of spiritual, astrological and therapeutic advantages for the mankind. For ages, people in India have been wearing Rudraksha jewelry to witness its key benefits in their lives. Now, OneShiva.com, with an objective of bringing same spiritual and health benefits to people’s lives, offers Certified Rudrakshas Online at affordable prices.



The online retailer of Rudrakshas and Astro remedial Yantras maintains that only high-quality and certified Rudrakshas are believed to have all exceptional properties because of which they are desired by the mankind. OneShiva.com procures rare quality natural Rudraksha seeds from Nepal and Java in Indonesia. They have been shipping high quality lab tested Rudrakshas to a number of clients to help them maintain their good health, peace of mind and a spiritual high.



In Hindu mythology, Rudrakshas are seen with a very high reverence because these seeds are directly associated with Lord Shiva. 'Rudraksha' is actually a Sanskrit word which is a combination of 'Rudra' and 'Aksha'. 'Rudra' is another name of Lord Shiva and Aksha means teardrops. It is believed that Lord Shiva’s teardrops gave birth to the plant of Rudraksha seeds. This is the reason why Rudrakshas are being considered as pious, auspicious and high with spiritual values.



OneShiva.com promises to supply the Certified Rudrakshas Online to everyone who wants to experience the real benefits of this natural and rarely found plant seeds. They however stress on procuring Rudraksha seeds and Rudraksha jewelry from authentic sources only. Moreover, they have a wide variety of Rudraksha jewelry that is trendy and fashionable. Even the young generation loves to wear these Rudraksha jewelries to flaunt their styles and experience several health-related and spiritual benefits too. The online store maintains that they have Rudraksha seeds and Rudraksha jewelry to meet the needs of all age groups. One can check all types of Rudraksha jewelries available with them by visiting their website http://oneshiva.com/ .



About OneShiva.com

OneShiva.com is a fully owned subsidiary of "Bello Jewels Pvt Ltd", a full service jewelry company producing and supplying a wide variety of jewelry. OneShiva.com has been in the business of selling gems and jewels for almost a decade. They also sell pure Rudrakshas, certified gemstones and a wide variety of Astro remedial Yantras.



For Media Contact:

Telephone: + 91 9555149149

Email: om@oneshiva.com

Website: http://oneshiva.com/