"ONGC Videsh and Oil India to Acquire Videocon Mozambique from Videocon Hydrocarbon for US$2.47 Billion to Expand Their International Oil and Gas Asset Portfolio - Deal Analysis from GlobalData" Published

New Energy market report from GlobalData: "ONGC Videsh and Oil India to Acquire Videocon Mozambique from Videocon Hydrocarbon for US$2.47 Billion to Expand their International Oil and Gas Asset Portfolio - Deal Analysis from GlobalData"