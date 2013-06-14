New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- ONGC Videsh Limited (ONGC Videsh), an overseas arm of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), intends to acquire 25-30% stakes in four onshore blocks in the Niger Delta, namely OPL 277, OPL 280, OPL 2005 and OPL 2006, from Sterling Exploration & Energy Production Company Limited (SEEPCO), an oil and gas company. The story has been reported by the Economic Times, citing a source involved in the negotiations. The transaction is expected to be valued at up to US$2,000 million
Scope
- The report explores the rationale for ONGC's rumored plan to acquire 25-30% stakes in four onshore blocks in the Niger Delta from SEEPCO
- The report also presents potential reasons for SEEPCO to consider divestment of stake in its blocks
- Geography Covered - Nigeria
