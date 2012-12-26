Ongoing Operations Adds Collaboration Suite to Its Cloudworks Solutions

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2012 -- Communication in the work place is essential to achieving goals. With all of the ways that people communicate these days; it would be a lot easier if those means of communication could be linked together. Ongoing Operations has now added Cloudworks Solutions to its Ads Collaboration Suite.



Their unique Collaboration Suite allows its users to communicate how they want by integrating all channels into one safe platform to help the users improve communication, boost productivity, and drive performance using a cloud hosting service. With this people will be able to:



- Share work with others in a moment’s notice

- Use a secure messaging, conference calls, video conferencing, desktop &file sharing, plus call center functionality all integrated in one platform

- Replace webex, gotomeeting, free conference call, etc. with one seamless integrated solution

- Connect with internal and external contacts through multiple channels instantly

- Meet on the go anytime anywhere with key business partners, members, board, employees, or colleagues

- Be accessible to work team anytime, anywhere



The Collaboration Suite is a seamless integration with windows virtual desktop hosting of Microsoft Exchange, hosted Microsoft Sharepoint, hosted Microsoft Lync, and hosted VOIP. It is delivered through the Ongoing Operations Cloudworks Community Cloud meaning that it has met the following standards:



- Credit union compliant security

- Redundant- running out of multiple data centers

- Self-service portal driven flexibility

- Scalable

- Fast



Accompanies with nice people who want to help



All someone needs to make it work is a computer or either an Iphone, PCs, Driod, ipads, ect., with internet connectivity. It will take about 20 min to set up along with the people who are desired to collaborate with. The Collaboration Suite is what everyone has been waiting for to help with their ever growing communication avenues.



About Ongoing Operations:

Ongoing Operations was formed in 2005 as a business continuity CUSO by a group of credit unions looking for better disaster recovery solutions. They have grown from serving a handful of local organizations to over 300 clients nationwide, due to the growing complexities of disaster recovery planning.



Their Data Vaulting service will protect from hardware failures, theft, and other threats. Their company provides Web backup services that will compress, encrypt, and periodically transmit a customer’s data to a remote vault. In most cases, the vaults will feature auxiliary power supplies, powerful computers, and manned security. Also referred to as a remote backup service (RBS), this is the premier service of server backup solutions.



As credit union disaster recovery & business continuity have evolved, so have their solutions. Beyond traditional solutions such as business continuity planning, data vaulting, and their business continuity appliance, they have added cloud solutions to become both a business continuity and cloud CUSO.



For more information visit http://ongoingoperations.com/