Ongoing Operations Continues to Support Clients After Hurricane Sandy

Hagerstown, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- Ongoing Operations, providing cloud hosting services, continues to support clients after Hurricane Sandy. “A number of our staff, clients, and communities we serve have been hit hard by Hurricane Sandy,” said President and CEO of Ongoing Operations, Kirk Drake. “We would like to express our support for those affected. At this time, OGO has had multiple client disaster declarations and we expect Wednesday to be a busy day as the East Coast tries to return to normal.”



Ongoing Operations continues to have extraordinary efforts by their staff, clients, and community to continue to provide services to members including additional facility staffing and monitoring (including an OGO Team member spending a night at the facility during the Hurricane), additional monitoring and support of potentially impacted clients and activation of CMNS systems for various clients. The support teams and BCP teams continue to stand in preparation for any additional outages, throughout the winter season.



Should a client need additional disaster recovery solutions during this time, do not hesitate to email Ongoing Operations at support.ongoingoperations.com. Businesses and families are still affected, weeks after the destruction of Hurricane Sandy.



About Ongoing Operations

Ongoing Operations was formed in 2005 by a group of credit unions in the Washington, DC metropolitan area looking for better business continuity and credit union disaster recovery solutions. The CUSO has grown from serving a handful of local organizations to over 300 clients nationwide. As disaster recovery and business continuity have evolved, so have their solutions. Over the years they have developed a complete range of solutions including a hands-on professional services team to conduct the initial business impact analysis (BIA,) ongoing plan development, the web-based CU Recover platform, the latest in offsite data backup and recovery solutions, connectivity to critical third parties, data center space, and a dedicated workspace.



For more information on server backup solutions, visit http://ongoingoperations.com/.