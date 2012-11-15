Ongoing Operations Expands Its Services by Announcing Hosted VoIP Solutions

Hagerstown, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- Ongoing Operations, a leading provider of disaster recovery and business continuity planning services to over 300 clients nationwide, has recently announced the availability of Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Solutions as part of their Collaboration Suite. Their hosted solution fully integrates with the Cloudworks virtual desktop and other key systems to integrate all communication channels into one secure platform. Through Ongoing Operations’ new Collaboration Suite, employees can share work with others at a moment’s notice, use secure messaging, video conferencing and file sharing, or connect with internal and external contacts instantly.



VoIP is a fully managed solution that utilizes physical phone hardware in addition to soft phones. Employees also gain access to their corporate phone number, voice mail, directory and other features through the online IP communicator. This allows any computer to double as a corporate phone line when connected to the internet. For clients already utilizing the Virtual Desktop, adding a hosted VoIP solution is a quick and cost-effective way to transition to VoIP and boost overall efficiency. The VoIP Solution seamlessly integrates all messaging and eliminates the complication of owning a phone system.



Ongoing Operations’ new Collaboration Suite, which includes Hosted VoIP, Microsoft Exchange and Microsoft Lync, was created to help clients improve communication, boost productivity and drive performance. Ongoing Operations was formed in 2005 as a business-continuity CUSO by a group of credit unions looking for better disaster recovery solutions. They have grown from serving a handful of local organizations to over 300 clients nationwide.



