Ongoing Operations Expands Its Services by Providing Application Hosting Services

Ongoing Operations, a leading provider of disaster recovery and business continuity services to over 300 clients nationwide, has recently announced the availability of application hosting services. People will be able to virtually run any application they need in order for their company to be productive. In addition, they will also be able to achieve greater scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency compared to internal hosting and management.



Utilizing Ongoing Operations’ unique Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model developed specifically for credit unions, a client will be able to operate and consume applications that are hosted online, lowering the costs and paying only for what they use. People will also be able to benefit from seamless and painless upgrades in functionality, integration with their existing data and systems, and of course Ongoing Operations’ secure, redundant architecture.



Amongst their other services, Ongoing Operations also provides server backup solutions, which computer users can utilize for the backup and storage of any computer files. At present, many small and big organizations are taking up server backup solutions from Ongoing Operations in order to keep their valuable data safe and secure.



About The Company

Ongoing Operations was formed in 2005 by a group of credit unions in the Washington, DC metropolitan area looking for better business continuity and credit union disaster recovery solutions. The CUSO has grown from serving a handful of local organizations to over 300 clients nationwide. As disaster recovery and business continuity have evolved, so have their solutions. Over the years they have developed a complete range of solutions including a hands-on professional services team to conduct the initial business impact analysis (BIA,) ongoing plan development, the web-based CU Recover platform, the latest in offsite data backup and recovery solutions, connectivity to critical third parties, data center space, and a dedicated workspace. To learn more visit ongoingoperations.com.