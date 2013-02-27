Hagerstown, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Dedicated to help business continuity and credit union disaster recovery solutions, Ongoing Operations now assists users with hosted virtual desktop services. Most users do not fully understand how the implementation process works, but Ongoing Operations works to help them understand the basic process. The engineers at Ongoing Operations will handle all of the leg work involved. The only thing the team needs from the client is information about the users, applications and every piece of data they would like implemented into the cloud. The company will be sure to provide all features and functionality the client is interested in.



The user is one of the most key factors when it comes to cloud hosting services. Information about the client’s users, obtained from an Active Directory, will be used to create the basic framework of the cloud environment. Ongoing Operations can use an export from the client’s Exchange server to get user data for Hosted Exchange. The company will also set up standard application packages for different types of users.



Clients can upload their files to Ongoing Operations’ secure FTP site when transferring their data over. For a different option, Ongoing Operations will mail out as many hard drives as the client needs to transfer the data to. The implementation team at Ongoing Operations will go through a testing process with key members on the client side, after the data is set up. After testing, the client will be left highly satisfied with their live Hosted Virtual Desktop Environment.



About Ongoing Operations

Ongoing Operations was formed in 2005 by a group of credit unions in the Washington, DC metropolitan area looking for better business continuity and credit union disaster recovery solutions. The CUSO has grown from serving a handful of local organizations to over 300 clients nationwide. As disaster recovery and business continuity have evolved, so have their solutions. Over the years they have developed a complete range of solutions including a hands-on professional services team to conduct the initial business impact analysis (BIA,) ongoing plan development, the web-based CU Recover platform, the latest in offsite data backup and recovery solutions, connectivity to critical third parties, data center space, and a dedicated workspace.



Ongoing Operations has an expert team of support staff available at all times to assist with a customer’s cloud server hosting services. For more information on server backup solutions, visit http://ongoingoperations.com/ or call 877-552-7892.