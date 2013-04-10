Ongoing Operations Now Offering Tips on How Offices Can Implement Hosted Virtual Desktop

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Ongoing Operations is now offering tips on how offices around the country can implement Hosted Virtual Desktop. For better business continuity plans, the company recommends that organizations begin to move their applications and workstations into Cloud services. A Hosted Virtual Desktop will allow people to access these applications without having to operate IT hardware.



Even though offices will no longer need to maintain servers or deal with software updates and security changes, they still need to have internal internet connections between workstation devices such as printers, scanners and others. In order to implement Hosted Virtual Desktop in the office, companies will need 64k of Bandwidth per user. The office will also need a piece of hardware that can be connected to a local network. Any device such as a PC, MAC, iPAD, Tablet or Laptop will work. Other recommended workplace items include high-quality printers and copiers, Firewall, scanners, receipt printers, bar code scanners or any USB based device the company uses.



Over the next few months, visitors to the company website will be treated to in-depth coverage of hosted virtual desktop, business continuity planning and disaster recovery topics from experts in the industry.



Ongoing Operations was formed in 2005 by a group of credit unions in the Washington, DC metropolitan area looking for better business continuity and credit union disaster recovery solutions. The CUSO has grown from serving a handful of local organizations to over 300 clients nationwide. As disaster recovery and business continuity have evolved, so have their solutions. Over the years they have developed a complete range of solutions including a hands-on professional services team to conduct the initial business impact analysis (BIA,) ongoing plan development, the web-based CU Recover platform, the latest in offsite data backup and recovery solutions, connectivity to critical third parties, data center space, and a dedicated workspace.



Ongoing Operations has an expert team of support staff available at all times to assist with a customer's cloud server hosting services.