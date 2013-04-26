Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- Ongoing Operations now offers OGO Replicator disaster recovery solutions. Providing turnkey business continuity protection for windows servers, the OGO Replicator uniquely acts as both a failover server and a backup/recovery device. The OGO Replicator is a fully managed solution that can stand in as a failover server within minutes of a crash. Offering device-to-device replication for near real-time backups, the OGO Replicator will keep a client’s organization running and connected with the current data.



The OGO Replicator includes many key product features. For more efficient and reliable backup service, the product offers continuous data mirroring. Multiple restore points make it easier for people to recover files, folders, emails and databases. The product also features integrated management and reporting and industry-standard Encryption that will keep the backup safe at all times. Conventional backups take a while to restore an organization’s system. However, the OGO Replicator can restore an organization’s system in a fraction of the time. All of these key features make the OGO Replicator a popular item amongst organizations looking for disaster recovery solutions.



The OGO Replicator offers many additional features including bare metal restorations, software upgrades and a sandbox environment to test patches. This new service offered by Ongoing Operations includes fully managed backups, managed recovery, annual DR Testing and offset data transfer. To learn more about how the OGO Replicator can benefit a business and its day-to-day operations, contact Ongoing Operations today.



About Ongoing Operations

Ongoing Operations was formed in 2005 by a group of credit unions in the Washington, DC metropolitan area looking for better business continuity and credit union disaster recovery solutions. The CUSO has grown from serving a handful of local organizations to over 300 clients nationwide. As disaster recovery and business continuity have evolved, so have their solutions. Over the years they have developed a complete range of solutions including a hands-on professional services team to conduct the initial business impact analysis (BIA,) ongoing plan development, the web-based CU Recover platform, the latest in offsite data backup and recovery solutions, connectivity to critical third parties, data center space, and a dedicated workspace.



Ongoing Operations has an expert team of support staff available at all times to assist with a customer’s cloud server hosting services. For more information on server backup solutions, visit http://ongoingoperations.com/ or call 877-552-7892.