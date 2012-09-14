Ongoing Operations Now Provides Virtual Desktop Solutions for Businesses

Washington DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- Ongoing Operations desktop solution now supports a Windows 7 desktop environment and allows businesses to access their desktop, documents, email and applications on any device such as a personal computer, laptop, smartphone or tablet. Users of the Windows virtual desktop are set up in a secure environment for easy login and can access their desktop from anywhere, 24 hours a day.



There are many great features of the hosted virtual desktop such as its secure infrastructure. Highly secure data centers with all the latest technology representing the ‘invisible” components such as storage, network, security, equipment, and applications are utilized. Experts can manage everything a person or business would need in their virtual desktop solution. A team of US based and highly trained help desk technicians are available 24/7 to address troubleshoot critical issues. All user requests are entered and captured in their comprehensive help desk software for tracking, monitoring, and reporting status of help desk tickets. The cloud hosting service also has industry leading, multi-scan anti-virus protection in place for threat detection. Preventing data breaches and ensuring business continuity is their priority. The antivirus provides multiple layers of protection, scans and detects malware in real time and combines intrusion detection and prevention. Additional firewall, integrity monitoring, log inspection, and agentless anti-malware capabilities are employed.



MY CU Services, a wholly-owned CUSO of the $3.3billion Mid-Atlantic Corporate Federal Credit Union, has added Ongoing Operations’ cloud solutions to its product and service line-up. “Cloud computing for the credit union industry is growing rapidly, and many credit unions already use it for their core processing, email and payroll needs,” said Drew Kishbaugh, president/CEO, MY CU Services. “It makes sense for MY CU Services to move in this direction, given our current technology-based services and the direction financial technologies are heading.”



Ongoing Operations was formed in 2005 by a group of credit unions in the Washington, DC metropolitan area looking for better business continuity and credit union disaster recovery solutions. The CUSO has grown from serving a handful of local organizations to over 300 clients nationwide and has significantly expanded its product line to include a full-range of cloud-based solutions.



