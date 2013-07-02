Hagerstown, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- In a case study posted on the company website, Ongoing Operations touts the success of assisting Entrust Federal Credit Union with a better business continuity solution. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Entrust Federal Credit Union is focused on serving their members and was looking for a platform that would make their business continuity plan accessible to all departments



Ongoing Operations helped them transition to the CU Recover platform, which includes ongoing guidance and hands-on support to create a complete business continuity solution.



Ongoing Operations was able to provide Entrust Federal Credit Union with a central location to help them simplify and consolidate resources. The CU Recover business continuity solution an easy to use web-based tool that felt familiar to Entrust’s staff and did not require a lot of training.



About Ongoing Operations

Ongoing Operations was formed in 2005 by a group of credit unions in the Washington, DC metropolitan area looking for better business continuity and credit union disaster recovery solutions. The CUSO has grown from serving a handful of local organizations to over 300 clients nationwide. As disaster recovery and business continuity have evolved, so have their solutions. Over the years they have developed a complete range of solutions including a hands-on professional services team to conduct the initial business impact analysis (BIA,) ongoing plan development, the web-based CU Recover platform, the latest in offsite data backup and recovery solutions, connectivity to critical third parties, data center space, and a dedicated workspace.



Ongoing Operations has an expert team of support staff available at all times to assist with a customer’s cloud server hosting services. For more information on server backup solutions, visit http://ongoingoperations.com/ or call 877-552-7892.