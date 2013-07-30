Oni Cupcakes Offer Bespoke Cup Cakes for Every Occasion in Singapore

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Cupcakes are seemingly ubiquitous in the confectionary industry at present, with major chains like Hummingbird and Primrose stretching out from America to go multinational, more and more small businesses are carving out their own niches in foreign climes. The latest in this trend is the Oni Cupcakes bakery in Singapore, which has become beloved by locals thanks to its imaginative bespoke cupcake collections.



The company offers the best cupcakes in Singapore that can be tailored to suit birthdays, weddings, babies and christenings, corporate events and other special occasions. Located at the heart of the business district, their corporate cupcakes have already proven popular with clients large and small as a way to expand their brand identity in a novel way. Moreover, those who work for these major companies now take them home to their families.



The baby collections evoke popular figures like Barney and the Muppets, as well as traditional child-friendly themes like teddy bears, and even Disney Princesses. The wedding cakes put a refreshing contemporary twist on the traditional classic, and the decorations are similarly irreverent, showing images from Doctor Who and Winnie The Pooh amid the names of those celebrating their nuptials.



A spokesperson for Oni Cupcakes explained, “We have catered for a number of unexpected occasions including weddings and birthdays, but we also have customised, unique cupcakes for things like Valentine’s Day, Easter and Halloween. We really are able to customise our delightful and delicious cakes for any taste, no matter how outlandish the idea. We also run a successful cupcake shop that is ideal to drop by for a snack or dessert on the way back to the office, located in the heart of Singapore’s business district. Our cupcakes in Singapore are already so beloved by our existing regulars, we’re sure new people will love us too.”



About Oni Cupcakes

Oni Cupcakes was set up by founder Ms Irene Chan, an aspiring entrepreneur who has found passion in baking and designing cupcakes. It is an exclusive cupcake boutique located in a small cosy area within the central business district in Singapore. They specialize in gourmet cupcake and customize gourmet cupcakes. They offer custom design cupcakes that caters all special occasions. For more information, please visit: http://www.onicupcakes.com