Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2021 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG).



Investors who purchased shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) and currently hold any of those Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Onion Global directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



China based Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Onion Global Limited reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over 2.85 billion in 2019 to over 3.81 billion in 2020, and that its Net Income increased from 121.8 million in 2019 to 227.48 million in 2020. On or about May 7, 2021, Onion Global Limited sold about 9.3 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") at $7.25 a share, raising nearly $67.5 million in new capital. Since then shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) declined to as low as $3.37 per share on June 22, 2021.



