Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Amazon.Com, Inc. (United States), Aol, Inc. (United States) , Baidu, Inc. (China) , Facebook (United States), Google (United States), IAC (United States), LinkedIn Corporation (United States), Microsoft (United States), Twitter (United States), Yahoo (United States).



Scope of the Report of Online Advertisement

Online advertising, also called Internet advertising or online marketing or web advertising is a form of marketing and advertising, which uses the Internet to deliver promotional marketing messages to consumers. The surge in internet penetration across the globe is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the rise of identity-based pay-per-click marketing is one of the major trend witnessing within the industry.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Search Engine Marketing, Display Advertising, Classified, Mobile, Digital Video, Lead Generation, Rich Media, Others), Application (BFSI, Travel and Hospitality, Online Publishers, IT, Telecom, Others {Auto, Education, FMCG, Consumer Durables, Print & Electronic Media, and Others})



Market Trends:

The Rise of Identity-Based Pay-Per-Click Marketing

Automation: The Rise of the Machines

The Convergence of Paid/Organic Teams and the Rise of Content Remarketing



Opportunities:

The Emergence of High Tech Technologies Such as Artificial Intelligence (AI)



Market Drivers:

Growing Popularity of Smartphones

Widespread Availability of 3G/4G Services

The surge in Internet Penetration across the Globe

Online Advertisement is Relatively Inexpensive Coupled with Capability to Reach Wide Target Audiences



Challenges:

A Major Challenge Is the Evolving Field of Interactive Advertising



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



