Online Advertising Market in India 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

New Marketing market report from Netscribes: "Online Advertising Market in India 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2012 -- From being a small scale industry, advertising is India has evolved into a significant domain both in terns of revenue generated as well as number of people employed. Today, marketing has graduated into a quintessential aspect in a product's success, be it a good or a service. Starting from brand image to that of brand identity, everything gets fostered through one's advertising efforts for any particular product. Keeping this aspect in mind, one needs to keep in mind that over the period of years, online medium has developed as a prospective means of communication. Advertising industry has caught on the proposition well and diverted some of their scheme of activities towards online medium. Online advertising in India is riding on the back of enhanced Internet penetration and with active users heading northward, the sector is only poised to grow even further.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report begins with an introduction section which throws some light on the concept of advertising, types of advertising as well as a brief differentiation of online and offline advertising. It is followed by an overview which speaks of both the Indian advertising industry and the online advertising industry. The Indian advertising industry is described with its market size and growth as well as a snapshot detailing the trend of advertising revenues and segment-wise growth rates. The online advertising industry is detailed with its market size and growth along with a break-up of the advertising industry and a segment-wise growth rates. This leads to a mentioning of the key segments of display advertisements and text advertisements. In case of online advertising sector, BFSI and travel constitute the primary verticals that source for the revenues garnered, inclusive of both display and text advertisements. The report then goes into listing the technological advancements in the sector. This section gets concluded with a Porter's Five Forces analysis for the sector.
The report then narrows down to illustrate the business model prevalent in the sector which is followed by majority of the players. It gives a brief take on the nature of the medium aided with the metric systems available in the sector.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Marketing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Online Advertising Market in China 2011
- Mobile Marketing & Advertising 2012: Challenges and Opportunities
- Google's Mobile Advertising Strategy
- UK Motorcycle Insurance 2012
- Online Gaming Market in China 2012
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in Food and Beverage Industry
- Online and Offline Classifieds Market in India 2012
- Market Opportunities and Business Strategies in Online Retail in Russia
- UK Town Centre Retailing 2012
- Global Packaging Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global PackagingIndustry