Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2021 -- According to the latest report, titled Global Online Advocacy Platform Market by Type, Application, End-User, and Region - Forecast to 2026, the global Online Advocacy Platform market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, AMA Research expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around XX% during 2021-2026.



Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Online Advocacy Platform Market" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Online Advocacy Platform market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

SmartHead Co. (United Kingdom), Socxo (United States), NGP VAN (United States), SmartAdvocate (United States), Sprinklr, Inc. (United States), Sprout Social, Inc. (United States), Phone2Action (United States), GaggleAMP, Inc. (United States), Muster (United States), Buyapowa (England), FiscalNote (United States), Force24 (United States), Crowdskout (United States)



Scope of the Report of Online Advocacy Platform:

The global online advocacy platform market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. According to the study, The increasing number of lawyers, and the growing adoption of innovative platforms across advocacy operations are expected to be some of the major factors aiding the growth of the market.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Advocate Management, Campaign Management, Customer Advocacy, Engagement Analytics, Non-Profit Advocacy, Rewards Management, Others), Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Platform (Android, Windows, IOS/Mac, Others), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud-based)



Market Trends:

Increasing Smartphone & Internet Penetration Worldwide



Opportunities:

Rising Number of Freelancing Advocates



Market Drivers:

The Growing Demand for Automation in Advocacy Operations

The Rising Investments in the Law & Enforcement Sector



Challenges:

Lack of Skilled Professionals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Online Advocacy Platform Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Online Advocacy Platform market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary and the basic information of the Online Advocacy Platform Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Online Advocacy Platform

Chapter 4: Presenting the Online Advocacy Platform Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Online Advocacy Platform market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Online Advocacy Platform Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



