Online African Shop Launches African Directory

Lanham, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Online African store, Shikenan African Shop, officially launches its exclusive online African directory of businesses owned and managed by Africans in various communities.



The Shikenan African directory is categorized by state. Each state has subcategories for a more defined listing. The comprehensive list includes African shop, African restaurants, and African churches, among others.



The directory was conceptualized after a flood of inquiries from the website’s customers about African-owned businesses in their community. The website sometimes directs its customers to the African directory whenever they cannot find the products they need on Shikenan African Shop Online.



The online African directory provides free listing services for businesses owned by Africans and businesses that serve Africans, including events targeted at Africans.



Shikenan African Shop aims to build online presence for African businesses by providing a platform to list their business online for free. The directory was launched on the premises that many Africans in diaspora are searching for places to shop and worship that can remind them of home. Furthermore, most Africans are looking for African-owned businesses to support and patronize.



