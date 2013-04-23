Online African Store Now Accepts PayPal

Lanham, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Shikenan African Shop Online announces the addition of Paypal to its African grocery store online, enabling shoppers to choose the payment method when purchasing African products online.



Shikenan African Shop has been serving African customers since 2009, and many of its customers have requested a PayPal option on the site. Although, many Africans are shopping online, some of them are still skeptical of online shopping. The integration of the online money transfer service on the African online grocery is an effort to cater to its customers’ request to include Paypal as an alternative payment method.



Paypal allows online shoppers to transfer money securely, with the option to pay using their credit or debit cards, bank accounts, or account balance. Customers do not need to supply their credit card information during the checkout process, as Paypal directly charges their registered account. Shikenan African Shop Online customers can now choose the Paypal option upon checkout by simply logging in to their PayPal account and clicking the “Pay Now” button.



Shikenan African Shop Online aims to serve its African audience and recognizes the importance of providing a variety of payment options to maximize their online shopping experience. Aside from PayPal, the African shop Online still accepts Visa and MasterCard upon checkout. The online African shop also plans to include an Amazon payment gateway and Goggle Checkout in the future.



ABOUT SHIKENAN AFRICAN SHOP ONLINE

Shikenan African Shop is an online African store that sells African food, African products, hard-to-find African groceries and the best costume jewelry for your African parties. Plus the best skin lightening products.



