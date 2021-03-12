Online Akashic Readings Can Be Experienced Safely at Home to Gain Deeper Self-Awareness

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- Thanks to the virtual capabilities of world-renowned mystic Maureen St. Germain and her Certified Guides, individuals can experience a new perspective of reality and a deeper self-connection through safe online Akashic readings from the comfort of their own home.



The benefits of these sessions are powerful, according to St. Germain, who shares three top reasons to experience these transforming encounters. "First you will gain an awareness of yourself and your soul's purpose," she says. "You'll also find direction about what you're doing and validation that you're either on the right path where you want to be, or that you can shift gears. Third, you will gain a sense of your abilities and learn answers to some big questions," says St. Germain, the practical mystic, international lecturer and best-selling author of multiple books on the topic of spirituality, meditation and the 5-D world.



When people feel eager and ready to open their Akashic Records, St. Germain's respected team is available to schedule virtual sessions. Regardless of an individual's unique situation or personal history, each encounter is consistently designed for the soul's growth. "Our advice is always sweet, very gentle and helpful," adds St. Germain, who assures all clients that her Certified Guides present a variety of possibilities with no judgement or polarity in their suggestions.



St. Germain and her team assure interested individuals that they can come to these sessions without anxiety about the types of questions they have on their hearts or in their minds. People can put all their questions in front of the Akashic Records reading. Topics can be diverse, as St. Germain's widely respected Guides reside throughout the country and are specialists in varying fields of spiritual training. Each one is certified and can help people navigate everything from planning a big move or making an important business decision. Individuals can uncover their very own treasury of personal experiences and interpret a knowledge of their soul's past, present and futures—a five-dimensional account of all their thoughts, words, actions, desires and emotions.



In addition to these extraordinary sessions, clients can enjoy a variety of virtual courses and workshops, as well as print and audio books and DVDs to help continue personal growth and soul exploration.



About Maureen St. Germain

For more than 25 years, Maureen St. Germain has studied and lectured worldwide on mystical and sacred traditions and is a best-selling author. The practical mystic, St. Germain applies her knowledge to helping people better navigate their contemporary lives and achieve a clearer sense of self, as well as improved relationships with others and the world around them. She and her respected staff of Certified Guides have helped others reach a spiritual reawakening with the help of meditation training, workshops, the Ascension Institute, DVDs and self-help books. To contact Maureen St. Germain directly, email maureen@maureenstgermain.com. General inquiries may be sent to info@maureenstgermain.com.