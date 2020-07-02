Deerfield Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2020 -- Online akashic records readings have grown in popularity over the last several years, and with good reasons. As information about the options have become more available, people have gravitated towards the field as they want to learn more about the benefits and get in tuned with their current selves. One of the best examples is how to better understand your intuition and rely on it more whether it's decisions in life or in business that you need to improve upon. That is a big reason why so many people have begun to not only learn but to team online akashic readings.



Most of us know what to do but we second guess ourselves because we are concerned with making a mistake or outside influences make us ignore what we know and what we should go with. For example, you've done the research on a stock and you know that it's going to go to 40. However, when you buy it at 25 and it gets to 32, people you have known for years and respect tell you to sell because you've already made a good profit and you are not just being greedy. Fear leads you to sell at 32 and within weeks the stock goes up to 40 as you predicted it would. It wasn't that you were wrong, it's that you let other voices and information overtake your intuition and what you know.



This is a problem that impacts so many people throughout the world and we all have to battle things like this, limiting beliefs and your regular behaviors, dealing with stress, finding value in your current efforts and more. These are all examples of things that can hold us back and online akashic readings can help you better manage them. If you are interested in finding out more about these classes and benefits of online akashic records readings, you should visit Maureen St. Germain, an expert in the field who not only teaches within the field, but also has trained hundreds of teachers around the world.



About Maureen St. Germain

Maureen St. Germain has over 25 years of experience in teaching mystical and sacred philosophies and has traveled the world, teaching and learning from different cultures and leaders. Her belief is that you can improve your life through connecting with the energy and wisdom available throughout the world and guide others to do the same. Visit her site or follow her on social media to learn more.



Related Links:

https://www.facebook.com/stgermainmaureen