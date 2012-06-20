Online and Mobile Video Value Chain Sectors up 45%; Mine $4.3 Bil. in 2011 Revenue

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- The online and mobile video value chain (comprising CDN, integrated video platforms, full service advertising networks, ad serving platforms, auctions and exchanges) produced a combined $4.3 billion in top line revenue in 2011, an increase of 45% over 2010.



Double-digit revenue growth of 30% annually projected across all value chain sectors yields a $10 billion market by 2014, according to an extensive, multi-disciplinary report released by ReportReserve Research.



The report, Video Value Chain 2012: CDN, Integrated Video Platforms, Advertising Networks, Ad Serving Solutions and Real Time Mediation Environments packages extensive online video and mobile media market research produced by ReportReserve Research.



Each value chain sector is analyzed by number of accounts, fill rates, gross ad billings, impressions delivered or cleared (by format and region of the world), detailed business model analytics, publisher payout percentages, core competencies, participation formulae, revenue (historical, current and forecast), global reach, market share, R & D initiatives, competitive threats and strategic positioning initiatives.



Compelling exit multiples surrounding recent acquisitions coincide with an ongoing influx of venture money backing both existing and new entrants, an indicator of the moneymaking appeal typified by these market positions.



Detailed company and sector analytics are augmented by in-depth Q & A’s with market leaders Akamai, Limelight Networks, Internap, Level 3, Mirror Image, CDNetworks, Brightcove, thePlatform, Kaltura, Ooyala, DigitalSmiths, Auditude, RAMP, Tremor Video, SpotXchange, Adap.tv, TidalTV, Eyewonder, Pointroll, MediaMind, YuMe, Specific Media, Blinkx, Audience Science, TubeMogul, Millennial Media, JumpTap, Mobclix, Rhythm NewMedia, Smaato, Anvato, Origin Digital, Encoding.com and Sorensen Media to name a few.



Video advertising network specialists captured 40.6% of value chain revenue in 2011, followed by media and entertainment CDN (representing 49.7% of total CDN) at 26.8%, video platforms and related solutions taking 19.7% and mobile advertising networks 12.8%.



Mobile advertising networks are forecast to own 18.5% of the media value chain by 2014, including media and non-media CDN at 31.4%, video ad networks (all format executions) holding 34.9%, media and video platforms 15.2%.



for further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/accustream-research-online-and-mobile-revenue--report-542464