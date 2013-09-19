Online Application for Veterans to Win a Free Totally Accessible Homes Franchise Has Started

Ailey, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Totally Accessible Home’s online application for franchise contest has started and it is getting good response from contestants across the country. Two US veterans will be chosen to receive a Free Franchise from Totally Accessible Homes.



Totally Accessible Homes plays significant role in helping the elderly and handicapped citizens across the USA. They are leaders in accessibility renovation, installation and cutting edge products. The company has arranged for a contest winners to win a complete franchise, along with effective training to run the franchises successfully.



According to a spokesperson of Totally Accessible Homes, “We are getting immense response from many veterans across the country. We have recently opened lines for online application to the contest and are excited with the response. We are thrilled to be able to give back to the veterans who have given so much to all of us.”



Monti Marsters, the owner of Totally Accessible Homes says, “As the last date for filing application is approaching, October 31, 2013 , the number of online participants is increasing. We are glad to be able to help so many people live full and active lives as well as stay in thier homes longer.”



According to the website of this contest, October 31 is the deadline to submit applications and the winner will be announced on November 7, 2013.



Two qualified US veterans will be selected as the winner and Totally Accessible Homes will bear their training and franchise fees. Winners will get their franchises and training, worth $25,000, for free.



About Totally Accessible Homes

Totally Accessible Homes provides innovative ways and products that help both the senior citizen’s community and handicapped persons live a more active and happy life. They are also leaders in designing accessible homes for baby boomers who plan ahead for accessibility. For more information on their latest contest, visit http://veterancontest.com/



Contact:

Call at - 912-585-7592