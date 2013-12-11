Online Appointments Now Available at Northwestern Grayslake Emergency Center

Grayslake, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Northwestern Grayslake will launch an online appointment reservation system at its Emergency Center on Monday, June 17. Through ER Express, patients with non-life-threatening illnesses can reserve a time to be treated at the Emergency Center.



Patients can go to lfh.org/express and use the site’s online reservation form to reserve a time to be treated in the Emergency Center. A confirmation email is sent to the patient, who can remain in the comfort of his or her home and arrive at the reserved time for treatment. A reservation made on the ER Express online reservation system is free for all patients.



“ER Express will help streamline admissions in the Grayslake Emergency Center, so that all patients are treated more quickly,” said Jacek Franaszek, MD, FACEP, medical director of the Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital Emergency Department and the Northwestern Grayslake Emergency Center. “ER Express is a convenience for patients who need treatment but are not in a trauma situation; they can schedule online from home and know exactly what time they will be seen in the Emergency Center.”



Some of the non-life threatening conditions that can be treated with a reservation through ER Express are:



-Flu, fever, and colds

-Sinus infections and urinary tract infections

-Strains and sprains

-Poison ivy, animal and bug bites

-Rashes and sunburns



Patients with major injuries and traumas should always go directly to the emergency center without delay.



The Grayslake Emergency Center is open 24/7 and has 14 emergency treatment beds, staffed by board-certified emergency physicians, nurse practitioners, advanced life support technicians and certified nurses. For more information about Northwestern Grayslake, visit http://www.lfh.org/northwesterngrayslake.



About Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital

Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital is a wholly owned entity of Northwestern Memorial HealthCare. The hospital has more than 700 physicians board-certified in 90 medical specialties, located at its Lake Forest and Grayslake campuses and at facilities in Glenview, Gurnee Brookside, Gurnee Tower Court, Libertyville, Lindenhurst and Vernon Hills.



Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital is ranked among Illinois’ “Best Hospitals” by U.S. News & World Report, has been named the Consumer Choice hospital in Lake and Kenosha counties for nine years in a row by National Research Corporation and receives an "A" Hospital Safety Score from the nonprofit Leapfrog Group. Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital is a Magnet hospital, having earned the country’s highest recognition for patient care and nursing and is rated among the “100 Best Companies for Working Mothers” guide by Working Mother magazine. For more information, visit http://www.lfh.org.