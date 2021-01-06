Online Art Platform Launches Kickstarter to Support Artists During the Pandemic

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2021 -- "Buy a ticket, support an artist, feel good, see art." The Museum of Wild and Newfangled Art is an emerging new online art platform that helps artists by creating a space to show their work and supporting them financially. By giving 70% of membership/ticket sales to the artists, the emerging digital platform for art and artists is setting new trends in the art exhibition arena. The creators of this project have recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to sell tickets, memberships and artwork for their opening show, Friday January 8th-April 29th, 2021, featuring 30 well known artists, and they are welcoming generous support and backing.



"We are hosting an Online Biennial April 30-Sept 22 for 2021 that will exhibit 100 international artists in all mediums from around the world, to address a two year gap in the art world's exhibition schedule based on closures and postponement of global museum shows." Said cari ann shim sham*, one of the creative minds behind this project, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "We are a for profit museum that creates a one of a kind uniquely curated online collection of works that can only be seen through our site in exhibits, a collection and a store. Ultimately we are an ethical art platform that is committed to the greater good for all." shim sham added.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at www.kickstarter.com/projects/mowna/the-museum-of-wild-and-newfangled-art-online-art-platform and all funds raised through this campaign will play a major role in the success of this project. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 15,000, and backers, and especially art lovers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Furthermore, the campaign offers a wide range of rewards for the backers, including tickets to the opening show, the biennial and monthly memberships as well as art for purchase with worldwide shipping.



The Opening Show features a variety of wild and newfangled artists and mediums, including the first zoom mini opera, "all decisions will be made by consensus," by New York Times acclaimed composer Kamala Sankaram. VR works include Best VR winner from NYC Indie Film Fest, "The Parksville Murders," by Opera on Tap. An animated underwater exploration, "shimmer," by Xavier Camarillo, Mary Hale, and cari ann shim sham* is featured along with a 360 underwater dance with humans and dolphins by Chisa Hidaka and Benjamin Harley for Dolphin Dance Project. Aaron Samuel Davis, one of the newly named Dance Magazine's top 25 to watch, will grace the museum with an original dance project. The award winning film "Two Seconds After Laughter," by renowned choreographer and filmmaker David Roussève, is part of a collection of dance films that include work by Mark Freeman, A. Salomòn, Kristen Lauth Shaeffer, My-Linh Le, Deborah Kelly, Jody Sperling, Adi Halfan,and Virginie Combet. Interactive multi-media works created by Maria Lantin and Alex Hass, and Siori Kitajima and Joe Minadeo will keep the audience engaged for hours of play. An interactive poetry generator by Maxine Flasher-Düzgüne? and Troy Kelley will be a way for visitors to leave their own poetic creation in mowna. Other works include video art by Angie Moon Conte, stereoscopic animations by Munro Ferguson, a live performance dealing with intimacy and technology by Ori Flomin and an experimental recording from The BASS QUARTET: Ran Livneh, Scott Colberg, Michael Montgomery, and Ari Folman-Cohen. Computer generated works include @hmmworldview, a bot that combines the most popular news images to give an hourly snapshot of the worldview as portrayed by the media. A collection of experimental photographs and Magic Stacks by Joey Zaza will premiere along with a live performance at 2pm EST to open the show by Siddiquie, Aly Ostovar, and Nitsan Margaliot.



About The Museum of Wild and Newfangled Art

The Museum of Wild and Newfangled Art, mowna, is an emerging new online art museum, store, collection, and a digital art platform dedicated to the welfare of art and artists from around the world created by cari ann shim sham* and Joey Zaza. mowna exists to provide an international online platform for the most timely, diverse, and preeminent artists. mowna is a for profit art museum, collection, and store that pays artists via ticket sales. mowna hosts shows, events, festivals, parties, and an online Biennial. mowna is an experiment, a fun, thoughtful, beautifully designed space, that explores technology through unique exhibitions and interactive art experiences. mowna is an ethical art platform that is committed to the greater good for all. mowna is pro-artist, gives artists creative control over how their artwork is exhibited, and works with artists to support their vision through our technologies. mowna allows artists to retain full rights to their work, which they are able to show elsewhere. mowna does not own the work, we simply store it, and the artists can remove it at any time. Beyond our passion to support artists, we are obsessed with humane practices for technology and ethics that are pro-individual. We do not exploit artists. We are not social or a star based economy of influencers. Our museum is free of advertisements, pop ups, and notifications. We want our visitors to enjoy the art without any distraction or manipulation. mowna commits to no editing of artwork, no ownership of artwork, no copyright ownership of artwork, no censorship of artwork, and the allowance of fair use within artwork that we exhibit.The creators of this project are currently raising funds and support on Kickstarter, welcoming art lovers from around the world for their generous contributions. More details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



