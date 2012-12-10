Online Atheist Community Thrives, Continues to Grow

Vancouver, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- Atheist Republic was founded in January, 2012 as a Facebook fan page. Since then, they have reached over 589,000 fans with a reach of over 1.2 million. Their private group, reserved for in-depth discussion and debate, had over 7,000 members at the time of this release. With website improvements and a new blogging section, they anticipate increased growth and participation in the coming months.



Atheists are one of the most disliked demographics globally, especially in religious countries. In a recent study conducted among 350 Americans adults and 420 Canadian college students, participants from both religious and non-religious backgrounds were asked to decide if a fictional driver damaged a parked car and left the scene, then found a wallet and took the money, was the driver more likely to be a teacher, an atheist teacher, or a rapist teacher? They most often chose the atheist teacher. As a global, online community, Atheist Republic seeks to provide resources and help atheists find ways to navigate this bias and support each other.



The values Atheist Republic embraces are strength in unity and logic, freedom of speech and freedom from oppression, symmetry, peace and harmony. These values are also represented in their logo in the form of a lion and a horse connected by a ring.



Atheist Republic is a non-profit organization based in Canada dedicated to unifying the already existing demands of many atheists for peace, liberty and justice.



