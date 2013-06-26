Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Tired of using traditional methods of fundraising to raise money and awareness for your cause? Raleigh educators have begun using online fundraising platform, ShopBidGive, and are seeing positive results!



ShopBidGive is an online auction platform bringing organizations and their supporters together. Using auctions, organizations are able to raise both awareness and money for their cause. With the fundraising done online, supporters are able to easily share the auction webpage with their friends and family throughout the world, increasing the amount of money raised.



ShopBidGive worked with 4 different schools throughout the spring, helping each school raise more money than their previous years fundraising events. The 4 schools were Sycamore Creek Elementary School, Hilburn Drive Academy, Leesville Road Middle School and Casa Esperanza Montessori Middle School.



“We are so glad to be a part of their success,” said Liz Lemons, Co-Founder of ShopBidGive. “Helping schools raise money to be able to educate our children for the future is a great feeling. We are looking forward to doing it again in the upcoming school year.”



In addition to working with Raleigh schools, ShopBidGive has also collaborated with various organizations both in and out of Raleigh. Most recently, the West Raleigh (WR) Baseball club held an online auction, auctioning off sports memorabilia to help the Vs. Cancer Foundation.



For more information about starting an online auction, contact ShopBidGive at http://www.shopbidgive.com/faq/



About ShopBidGive

ShopBidGive is an online fundraising tool, allowing schools and non-profit organizations to run online auctions through their website. The auctions provide bidders the ability to bid on products and services they love while donating to their charity or school of choice. Contact ShopBidGive for more information about running an online auction.