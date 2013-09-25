Online Auction Platform Hosts Online Auction for Local Raleigh Organization

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Online auction platform, ShopBidGive, is excited to announce the launch of their latest online auction for The Movement Project!



ShopBidGive is an online auction platform for schools and non-profit organizations. Through the use of sponsors, schools and organizations can run an online auction on ShopBidGive.com and keep all of their profits.



The Movement Project is a Raleigh organization dedicated to providing the community with art and cultural experiences while raising awareness for other non-profit organizations. Working with artists and performer, The Movement Project strives to create amazing spaces, thoughtful shows and unique entertainment experiences.



The Movement Project’s online auction on ShopBidGive will be available from September 25, 2013 through October 4, 2013, where the auction will then be moved to a live event on October 5, 2013 during their “Because…” show at the Garner Performing Arts Center.



Items available in the online and live auction include gift certificates to Klaystation, Releve Dance Wear, Kaze and Clay Fusion, golf apparel and gear from Ogio, accessories from Swoon, and more. To support The Movement Project and bid on their auction items, visit http://www.shopbidgive.com/auction/tmp/



To learn more about holding an online auction, please visit http://www.shopbidgive.com.



About ShopBidGive.com

ShopBidGive is an online auction and fundraising site for schools and non-profit organizations throughout the country. Their auctions provide bidders the ability to bid on products and services they love while donating to charities and schools. For more information on ShopBidGive, visit http://www.ShopBidGive.com.