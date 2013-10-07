Auction Fundraising Platform Helps Apex Band Boosters Fundraise Online

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Online fundraising platform, ShopBidGive, is excited to announce the launch of their newest online auction for the Apex Band Boosters!



The Apex Band Boosters is a 501c3 non-profit tax-exempt organization that supports the Apex High School Band. The band promotes and encourages the education of musicians through outreach and recruitment at the middle and elementary school levels.



The Apex Band Boosters’ online auction will run from October 1, 2013 – November 5, 2013 on the ShopBidGive website. The auction will formally close during the Apex Band Carnival on November 9, 2013 at 3PM.



Items available for bid during the online auction are tickets to the Marbles Kids Museum in Raleigh, NC, private music lessons at Rock n’ Roll High School, and 4-Walt Disney World one day park hopper passes.



Proceeds from the online auction and carnival will support the maintenance of instruments as well as provide new instruments and uniforms, and cover the transportation costs of the band.



To view or bid in the Apex Band Boosters’ online auction, please visit http://www.shopbidgive.com/auction/apexbandboosters/



To learn more about online auction fundraising for schools and non-profit organizations, please visit http://www.shopbidgive.com.



About ShopBidGive

ShopBidGive is an online auction platform that creates fundraising opportunities for schools and non-profit organizations, both big and small. Their auctions provide bidders the ability to bid on products and services they love, while donating to a good cause. For more information about ShopBidGive, please visit http://www.shopbidgive.com.