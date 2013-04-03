Online Austin Texas Cyber Business Owner, Adam Paul Green, Visited Olympia Washington Recently and Recognized the Efforts of David Smith of Lifevantage by Announcing Them as a G3 Week 8 Award Winner for Humanitarianism

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- G3 is an online social media evaluation company that independently examines, evaluates and recognizes individual professionalism from the Network Marketing and Direct Selling Industries. Each week G3 is proud to award our “Certificates of Excellence“ to the top leaders from both of these influential industries for their incredible dedication to their craft. G3 recognizes individual unique talents, skills and abilities. There are 10 different categories of awards given each week. Within each category is a first place award (Gold), second place award (Silver) and third place award (Bronze).



Adam Paul Green who is a Online Austin Texas Cyber Business Owner, Visited Olympia Washington Recently and Recognized the Efforts of David Smith of Lifevantage by Announcing them as a G3 Week 8 Award Winner for Humanitarianism



To learn more about the G3 Weekly Award Program, Contact G3 President Adam Green: adam@adampaulgreen.com



Multi-level marketing (MLM) is a marketing strategy in which the sales force is compensated not only for sales they personally generate, but also for the sales of the other salespeople that they recruit. This recruited sales force is referred to as the participant's "downline," and can provide multiple levels of compensation. Another terms for MLM include: "word-of-mouth marketing", "interactive distribution," and referral marketing. Most commonly, the salespeople are expected to sell products directly to consumers by means of relationship referrals and word of mouth marketing. Some people use direct selling as a synonym for MLM, although MLM is only one type of direct selling, which started centuries ago with peddling.



About Us

G3 Mission Statement:

To proactively serve our business community by providing solutions in entrepreneurialism, business development, social media and venture capitalism.



G3 Vision Statement:

To provide leadership in establishing strength with our client’s international businesses, being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity