Online B2B Wine Marketplace Offers Free Classified Listings

Sebastopol, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- A wine business website, VinoEnology.com, offers useful Winemaking Calculators, Industry Directory, Wine Catalog, Videos, Wine News, and Free Classified Marketplace where wine industry professionals can promote and market their company, real estates, grapes and bulk wines, supplies, wine barrels and equipment as well as wine jobs and services.



Professional and home winemakers instantly can access wine-making calculators for:



- Fermentation, which includes Specific Gravity and Brix Conversions, Yeast and Nutrients addition calculators as well

- Chaptalization and Water dilution calculators to help you with your Sugar adjustment and Water addition.

- SO2 addition calculators for adding Liquid SO2 solution and Potassium metabisulfite, Molecular SO2 calculator and table as well, SO2 reduction

- Acid addition calculators for adjusting Tartaric, Malic and Citric acid and Deacidification

- Fining and Oak addition calculators for Copper addition, Clarification & Oak addition

- Fortification calculator for Alcohol adjustment

- Blending and Cost calculators to help with your Blending and Wine cost calculation.

- Online Conversions for Volume, Temperature, Pressure, Mass, Area and Distance.



VinoEnology is here to keep you inform what's happening in the wine industry, from the newest wine company being developed, to who's being bought and sold, understanding the unique needs and demands of this dynamic industry.



“I started Vinoenology.com as a b2b marketplace for all wineries, vineyards and industry suppliers, large and small, to help them to promote their products and services to potential customers for Free.” said Petar Kirilov, Founder of Vinoenology.com.



You can also register for the daily Newsletter to receive the latest wine industry and company news and classified ads from designated categories.



If you are looking to buy or sell grapes, bulk wines, wine barrels & winery equipments, wine chemicals & supplies, or even post you wine jobs? VinoEnology Classified Marketplace is here to help you with all you needs!



VinoEnology also has an Online Directory and Wine Catalog where visitors can find everything from small wine producers or unique wine to the latest online wine publications. Users also submit their wine company information as well.



About VinoEnology

VinoEnology is becoming the industry's largest wine industry network and the goal is to connect the world’s wine professionals to make them more productive and successful.



Petar Kirilov

VinoEnology LLC

Sebastopol, CA, 95472

www.VinoEnology.com

info@vinoenology.com