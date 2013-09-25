Online Baby Store "Our Baby Our World" Opens Retail Location

Wallingford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- There are lots of baby supply stores out there, but wouldn’t it be great to find one that really puts the needs of the family first -– and one where you can shop right from your own home? At Our Baby Our World’s new e-store, OurBabyOurWorld.com, customers can enjoy both convenience and high-quality products specifically designed to make parents’ and babies’ lives happier.



The new customer-friendly website was designed to make furnishing a nursery and caring for a baby easier and more fun, and offers features like an easy-to-use shopping cart system, big, colorful photos of its products and top-notch customer service to help you shop with confidence. There’s even a baby registry and an email service that lets customers tap into valuable coupons and exclusive sales.



Our Baby Our World offers customers a unique shopping experience. Unlike other baby stores that aim to offer products simply because a supplier or manufacturer says they’re geared for babies, Our Baby Our World developed its mission from a different perspective: Caring parents. Every product offered by Our Baby Our World helps parents create a more loving, nurturing environment that can help their child thrive from babyhood and for years after.



With more than two decades of experience in the baby and child product industry, the staff at Our Baby Our World is skilled in identifying the best products for today’s parents, and they’re also dedicated to staying up-to-date on evolving safety standards and regulations, which means customers can shop confidently, knowing the products they choose are safe and approved for babies and young children.



Both the retail location and the online store were designed to provide both families and friends a one-stop destination for all the top brands in baby and child care, from nursery supplies and furniture to car seats and potty training gear – even baby gifts and learning toys -- everything a parent needs to raise happy, healthy children can be found in our carefully developed line of high-quality products.



And, because we know selecting products for a baby can be a little confusing – especially when there are so many products from which to choose – our customer service representatives are always ready to help parents and other customers find just the right products for their needs.



To see the store’s complete product line, visit Our Baby Our World's local Connecticut baby store showroom or learn more about the company by visiting http://www.ourbabyourworld.com/ or calling 1-800-PLAYPEN today.