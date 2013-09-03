Online Bakery Pizazz Sweets Now Ships Nationwide

Lake Oswego, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- The Lake Oswego, Oregon based online bakery has developed the company's Portland Oregon area market and is looking to expand its market nationally as well. To serve customers better it was decided to become an online bakery at www.PizazzSweets.com. Pizazz Sweets added national shipping and a hassle free delivery service for local orders. Although the market is larger, what hasn't changed is that Pizazz Sweets continues to custom bake desserts fresh when ordered, and still bakes gluten free, vegan and sugar free desserts. Easy to order gifts for a special occasion, for business gift giving, or for yourself, this online bakery is the perfect solution to keeping a clean kitchen while giving a sweet treat of baked goods.



The Pizazz Sweets success secret has always been to scratch bake custom, hand held desserts using the finest fresh, local and seasonal ingredients. Some of the quality ingredients used are Bob’s Red Mill flours and gluten free products, cage free eggs, Madagascar vanilla, butter, Guittard chocolate, farmer’s market vegetables and fruits. Pizazz Sweets specializes in French macarons, cakepops, cupcakes, cheesecakes, cookies, pie tarts, and for the health conscious they also bake gluten free, vegan and sugar free desserts. Pizazz Sweets' commitment to scratch bake orders fresh, using only quality ingredients, will not change - only the company's customer base has. To see a delicious online catalog of treats go to www.PizazzSweets.com



MEDIA CONTACT

Pizazz Sweets

18305 Timbergrove Court

Lake Oswego, OR 97035

Phone(503) 680-0036

Email: info@PizazzSweets.com

URL: www.PizazzSweets.com