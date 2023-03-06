NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2023 -- The latest released on Global Online Banking Market delivers comprehensive data ecosystem with 360 view of customer activities, segment-based analytics-and-data to drive opportunities of evolving Online Banking marketplace and future outlook to 2028. It includes integrated insights of surveys conducted with executives and experts from leading institutions across various countries. Some of the listed companies profiled in the report are ACI WORLDWIDE, INC (United States), Microsoft (United States), Fiserv (United States), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Cor Financial Solutions (United Kingdom), Oracle (United States), Temenos (Switzerland), Rockall Technologies (Dublin), EdgeVerve Systems (India).



Scope of the Report of Online Banking

Online Banking is a convenient way of making use of small banking services anytime and anywhere. Transactions are done electronically through the internet. There will be a wide range of banking services that can make use of through the banks' official website. Internet banking can pay all bills online, which includes fund transfers, mobile recharge, online payments, etc. The Online Banking market is primarily driven by the customer convenience, greater interest rates, and a technologically advanced interface. The high-security risk of client data stymies business expansion. Smartphone usage is on the rise, as is internet penetration among consumers, and the market is being fueled by advances in technology.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT), Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), Electronic Clearing System (ECS), Immediate Payment Service, Others), Services (Payments, Processing Services, Customer and Channel Management, Risk Management, Others), Banking (Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking)



Market Trends:

Consumer's Inclination towards Cashless Financial Solutions



Opportunities:

Growth in E-commerce Sector in Developing Countries

Increase in the State Institutions Contributions for the Expansion of Alternate Payment Channels



Market Drivers:

Rising Adoption of Smartphones

COVID-19 Accelerating the Adoption of Online Banking



On December 15, 2020, Radius Bank announced the recent launch of its enhanced online business banking platform and mobile app for small business clients. The overhauled user experience was the result of the bank's continued partnership with NYC-based financial technology company Narmi, which also powers Radius' consumer online banking and companion mobile app.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



