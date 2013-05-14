Behavioral Data Enables Online Advertisers to Target Category Shoppers

Durham, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Arcametrics Systems, Inc., which provides innovative online advertising targeting based on behavioral analytics, and BlueKai, the world's only complete enterprise data activation platform, today announced the availability of Arcametrics Behavioral Audiences through the BlueKai Platform.



Arcametrics Behavioral Audiences include category buyer and behave-alike audiences for dozens of shopping categories based on thousands of anonymous transactional and consumer demographic attributes. The behavior patterns for Arcametrics behave-alike audiences closely match the behavior patterns of anonymous category buyers. The audiences are designed to increase conversion for online display advertising campaigns.



“High-quality targeting data is a critical ingredient to identifying prospects who are more likely to buy,” says Cory Treffiletti, SVP of Marketing at BlueKai. “We are excited to bring Arcametrics’ data offering to marketers so they can inform smarter digital audience targeting and power more meaningful customer interactions.”



Arcametrics uses a proprietary, patent-pending correlation engine and advanced pattern recognition technology to incorporate behavioral data sources that previously have been difficult or impossible to connect. By accessing and activating a broader, richer set of data and leveraging powerful analytic and neural net modeling techniques, Arcametrics is able to identify large, predictive audiences—enabling online display advertising campaigns to be better targeted and more relevant.



“The best customers in a category exhibit complex behavior patterns that distinguish them from the rest of the crowd,” said Paolo DiVincenzo, CEO of Arcametrics. “By accessing a broader set of behavioral data, we are able to identify audiences that exhibit similar patterns. Through BlueKai’s expansive platform, we are able to offer advertisers larger, more predictive audiences.”



Arcametrics Behavioral Audiences include 75 segments across 25 shopping categories including apparel and accessories, health and fitness, home furnishings and improvement, jewelry and gifts, and others. Arcametrics’ audiences are available to BlueKai customers on the Arcametrics node of BlueKai’s platform.



About Arcametrics

Arcametrics Systems Inc. provides standard and custom online audiences to advertisers and advertising agencies. Arcametrics uses a proprietary, patent-pending correlation engine and advanced pattern recognition technology to activate behavioral data sources that previously have been difficult or impossible to connect. This capability enables Arcametrics to access to more transactional data and to create larger, more predictive audiences. For more information, visit www.arcametrics.com.



About BlueKai

BlueKai is the world’s first and only complete enterprise data activation solution for intelligent marketing. BlueKai offers its customers a system for managing and activating all their 1st, 2nd and 3rd party data in all marketing and customer engagements. BlueKai represents the only end-to-end SaaS solution for marketers and publishers looking to maximize their cross-channel marketing efforts and create a proprietary solution for unlocking reach, scale and efficiency using data. BlueKai leads the data-driven marketing space with the industry’s first, and most advanced, Data Management Platform as well as the industry’s first, and most well-connected, Data Exchange. BlueKai currently works with thousands of companies and is currently trusted by almost half the Fortune 30 brands to activate their data. In 2013 BlueKai was named to Forbes “50 Most Promising US Companies” list as well as Fast Company’s “10 Most Innovative Global Companies in Big Data”.