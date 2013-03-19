Online Biomechanics Training from the National Exercise & Sports Trainers Association Helps Personal Trainers Grow Careers and Client Base

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Everyone moves to their own beat and own rhythm, which can create challenges for personal trainers and other fitness pros designing customized programs for clients. The Biomechanics Specialist training from the National Exercise and Sports Trainers Association (NESTA) focuses on the science of movement and is designed to help trainers produce better results for clients and expand their business options.



NESTA’s comprehensive, effective and easy-to-understand Biomechanics Specialist training is offered online at http://www.nestacertified.com/biomechanics-human-movement-kinesiology/ and focuses on helping fitness pros understand biomechanics, human movement and joint function as a facet of training and athletic performance. The self-paced online training includes anatomy and physiology, kinematics (the study of motion with regard to its causes), kinesiology (the study of human movement) and kinetics (the study of forces acting on a system).



“When you understand how your clients’ joints and muscles interact during exercise and movement, then you understand a lot about human performance, injury and training,” said John Spencer Ellis, founder of NESTA. “If you’re looking to expand your personal training business and offer something new, effective and educational for your clients, the study of biomechanics will provide an amazing education that will translate into real-world results.”



In addition, the Biomechanics Specialist training is available at a discounted rate as part of the Master Personal Trainer Bundle; more details on the bundle are available at http://www.nestacertified.com/master-personal-trainer/.



The online, at-home training can be completed in about three to four weeks and includes an interactive CD-ROM study manual, a DVD with animated video on biomechanics and a final multiple choice exam.



About NESTA

Since 1992, National Exercise & Sports Trainers Association (NESTA) has been a leader in innovative solutions for fitness, nutrition and wellness professionals, as well as club owners. Founded by John Spencer Ellis, NESTA now has more than 55,000 members in 55 countries, and it is one of the largest fitness associations in the world, and the fastest growing association of its kind in the United States. For more information on NESTA’s Biomechanics Specialist training, please visit http://www.nestacertified.com/biomechanics-human-movement-kinesiology/



