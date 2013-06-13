Online Bitcoin Sports Betting Service AnoniBet Requires Just an Email Address to Start Placing Wagers

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- In 2011 Bitcoin sports betting service AnoniBet.com was launched. AnoniBet is an online sports betting operator dedicated to offering an anonymous betting experience to punters worldwide. AnoniBet is an established company and has been accepting bets with Bitcoins since December 2011 – serving thousands of customers over the last two years. The platform offers an anonymous betting experience, which rivals and in many cases exceeds the best online sportsbooks in the world, through accepting Bitcoin, the ever popular cryptocurrency that doesn’t need a central authority or government to operate. The company prides itself in offering one of the largest selection of sporting events, and the best odds to be found online. To register with AnoniBet, all customers need to do is provide an email address and password. AnoniBet never requires any identification information from their customers. The minimum deposit amount is just 0.001 BTC or 1 mBTC and the maximum amount you can withdraw from your Anonibet account is 500 BTC during any 24 hour period.



Although sports betting is an old industry, with the advent of the internet the industry changed tremendously. The internet offered millions of sports betting enthusiasts instant access to an unprecedented number of services and betting options. After 2009, and with the advent of Bitcoin, another shift has occurred: instant sports bets can now be placed from anywhere in the world with Bitcoin – bypassing conventional banking structures and the rigorous ID requirements of traditional online sports betting platforms.



Due to the use of Bitcoin AnoniBet does not require any personal details from their customers and processing deposits and withdrawals is a trouble free process for clients. All the platform requires is a valid email address and password. Anonibet is just like a corner betting shop that accepts cash and does not record any personal information. They also bring all the advantages of an online sportsbook with hundreds of markets and thousands of selections, live betting and very soon a top of the line casino and other fun games. The platform enables punters to place wagers on soccer, basketball, ice hockey, baseball, handball, aussie rules, futsal and pesapallo.



The emergence of the internet changed sports betting forever, and with the advent of Bitcoin AnoniBet is leading another wave of change in the industry. AnoniBet enables anyone, anywhere in the world (as long as gaming is legal in their country and they are of legal age to participate) to place wagers on their favorite sporting events. The platform utilises many aspects of Bitcoin to enable funds to be deposited and withdrawn easily and hassle free. Unlike many businesses in the Bitcoin space, AnoniBet has been consistently delivering to punters and the Bitcoin communty for over 2 years and has a solid reputation in the cryptocurrency world.



To learn more about AnoniBet please visit http://anonibet.com

