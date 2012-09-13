Online Blackjack Directory BlackjackHacks.com Celebrates Its Launch

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- One of the most popular casino amusements is Blackjack, a card game where the goal is to bring the value of the cards to 21 points. Both new and experienced Blackjack fans are excited for the launch of BlackjackHacks.com, a new online blackjack directory dedicated to helping its users become winning players at the casino game.



According to the Wikipedia: Blackjack page, Blackjack is probably among the world’s oldest card games. However, blackjack has recently become “one of the [fastest] growing games in all of online gambling,” so the primary goal of Blackjack Hacks is to provide information on blackjack strategies, cheats, rules, and tournaments to all of its visitors.



Blackjack Hack’s guides, strategies, and cheats are popular with the game’s players because of their intense detail. Since some of the prize pools can be quite substantial, players interested in online blackjack tournaments are encouraged to try Blackjack Hack’s tips in order to improve their game skills and chances of winning.



The Guides feature instructions concerning Blackjack basics, such as the rules, terms, tournaments, dealer tells, and games. The most informative article, “How to Win at Blackjack,” features 10 useful tips for players to remember in order to secure a win.



The Strategy section spotlights easy-to-read information on betting ideas, tactics, probabilities, odds, card values, and handy game plans. There is also a tutorial for anyone interested in learning the best play methods.



Lastly, the Cheats introduce Blackjack players to ideas such as card counting, shuffle tracking, and zen count. A practice section is available in order for players to learn the art of “[tailoring] their bets to give themselves the best chance of winning or to hedge their losses.”



Due to the development of online casinos, players have started to play blackjack for real cash prizes from the comfort of their own homes. BlackjackHacks.com offers links to various reliable online poker sites that have a variety of limits: stakes can range from as low as $0.10 to as high as $10 per hand. All forms of Blackjack are available online, including Blackjack Switch, Spanish 21, and Double Attack Blackjack.



About Blackjack Hacks:

BlackjackHacks.com offers free blackjack games for practice, tips, and detailed blackjack strategies to become a winning player at the casino. Users of the site have access to hundreds of online casinos with many different limits, as well. BlackJackHacks.com offers valuable information through articles, links, and software for both new and veteran players. For more information, please visit http://www.blackjackhacks.com