Online Bra Market Is Booming Worldwide with Adidas, Jockey, Nike

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Online Bra Market by HTF MI Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2029. The Online Bra market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Adidas (Germany), Fruit of the Loom Inc. (United States), Groupe Chantelle (France), Hanesbrands Inc. (United States), Jockey International, Inc. (United States), L Brands (United States), Levi Strauss & Co. (United States), Nike, Inc. (United States), Phillips Van Heusen Corporation (United States), Wolf Lingerie (France)



According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Online Bra market to witness a CAGR of 8.5% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Company Website, E-Commerce) by Type (Sports Bra,Stick-On Bra,Multi-Way Bra,Nursing Bra,) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). "According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Online Bra market is expected to see a growth rate of 8.5% and may see market size of USD5425.4 Million by 2027."



Definition:

The global online bra market is serving stepping stone to development in most countries, with the growth of the lingerie industry. From the last few years, the production of women's lingerie is shifted to developed and developing regions. Asia Pacific region is gaining major attraction in this industry because most of the production is done for the non-Asian developing countries. The hosiery industry is an ancient industry in the area of the textile industry which is having huge potential in the domestic market and also in the export market in various such regions such as China, India, and The United States, and others. The growing market demand for a Cotton-based bra is widely used by all classes of people because of its good absorbency, cheaper prices, and high availability. These foundation bras are used by people throughout the year under various climatic conditions.



Market Trends:

- Rapid Adoption of the Omni Channel Retail

- The rise in Breast Cancer Awareness



Market Drivers:

- Rising Consumer Preferences Towards Different Types of Padded Bra Product

- Growing Number of Smartphone Users



Market Opportunities:

- Growing Number of Bra Manufacturing and Supply Units Across the Globe



Major Highlights of the Online Bra Market report released by HTF MI



Market Breakdown by Application (Company Website, E-Commerce) by Type (Sports Bra,Stick-On Bra,Multi-Way Bra,Nursing Bra) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)



Global Online Bra market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Online Bra market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Online Bra market.

- -To showcase the development of the Online Bra market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Online Bra market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Online Bra market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Online Bra market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Key questions answered

- How feasible is Online Bra market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Online Bra near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Online Bra market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



