Online Bra Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 : Adidas, Nike, Wolf Lingerie

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2021 -- Global Online Bra Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Adidas (Germany), Fruit of the Loom Inc. (United States), Groupe Chantelle (France), Hanesbrands Inc. (United States), Jockey International, Inc. (United States), L Brands (United States), Levi Strauss & Co. (United States), Nike, Inc. (United States), Phillips Van Heusen Corporation (United States) and Wolf Lingerie (France) are some of the key players that are part of study coverage. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are Zivame (India), Amazon.com, Inc. (United States), Flipkart.com (India), Tata CLiQ (India), Calzedonia S.P.A (Italy), MAS Holdings (Sri Lanka), Petite Cherry (China), THIRDLOVE (United States) and Purple Panda Fashions Pvt. Ltd. (India).



The global online bra market is serving stepping stone to development in most countries, with the growth of the lingerie industry. From the last few years, the production of women's lingerie is shifted to developed and developing regions. Asia Pacific region is gaining major attraction in this industry because most of the production is done for the non-Asian developing countries. The hosiery industry is an ancient industry in the area of the textile industry which is having huge potential in the domestic market and also in the export market in various such regions such as China, India, and The United States, and others. The growing market demand for a Cotton-based bra is widely used by all classes of people because of its good absorbency, cheaper prices, and high availability. These foundation bras are used by people throughout the year under various climatic conditions.



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

In March 2020, HanesBrands has introduced its popular C9 Champion performance athleticwear exclusively with Amazon Fashion worldwide as part of a multi-year agreement. C9 Champion, the value-priced product line of iconic Champion athleticwear, has more than 100 styles of its most popular men's, women's, and children's activewear, innerwear, and accessories available on Amazon's online store

In Feb 2020, L Brands, Inc. and Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm specializing in consumer and retail investments, announced a strategic transaction that aims to deliver long-term value to L Brands shareholders by positioning Bath & Body Works as a highly profitable, standalone public company and separating Victoria's Secret Lingerie, Victoria's Secret Beauty and PINK (collectively, Victoria's Secret) into a privately-held entity focused on reinvigorating its market-leading businesses and returning them to historic levels of profitability and growth.



Market Trend

- Rapid Adoption of the Omni Channel Retail

- The rise in Breast Cancer Awareness



Market Drivers

- Rising Consumer Preferences Towards Different Types of Padded Bra Product

- Growing Number of Smartphone Users



Opportunities

- Growing Number of Bra Manufacturing and Supply Units Across the Globe



Restraints

- The Outbreak of COVID-19 is Impacting Distribution Channel & Supply Chain



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Online Bra market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Online Bra market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Online Bra market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Online Bra Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Online Bra Market

The report highlights Online Bra market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Online Bra, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Online Bra Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Online Bra Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Online Bra Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Online Bra Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Online Bra Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Sports Bra, Stick-On Bra, Multi-Way Bra, Nursing Bra, Others), Design (Padded, Non-Padded), Size (<30', >30'), Material Type (Cotton, Nylon, Polyester, Others))

5.1 Global Online Bra Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Online Bra Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Online Bra Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Online Bra Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Online Bra Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Online Bra Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



