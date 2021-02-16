Online Brain Training Market to Witness Massive Growth by CogniFit, Cogmed, Neeuro

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2021 -- Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Online Brain Training Market with latest edition released by AMA.

Key Players in This Report Include,

CogniFit (United States), Posit Science Corporation (BrainHQ) (United States), Cogmed (Sweden), Total Brain (United States), Neeuro Pte Ltd. (Singapore), Lumos Labs, Inc (Lumosity) (United States), Nintendo (Japan), Dezzel Media B.V. (BrainGymmer) (Netherlands) and Virtuleap Lda (Portugal)



Brief Summary of Online Brain Training:

The online brain training market is expected to witness the growth during the forecasted period due to the prevailing pandemic and lockdown environment all around the world inducing more kids and adults towards online training applications and programs. The online brain training helps in building cognitive skills, improves concentration and helps kids with everyday learning struggle. The training is provided depending on the various programs chosen by users according to their requirements and is accessible through the web as well as applications.



Market Trend

- The Introduction fo Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in Online Brain Training

- Increasing Use of Online Brain Training for Kids

- Rapid Growth in Online Education System



Market Drivers

- Need for Brain Training to Build Cognitive Skills for Children with Daily Struggles

- Prevailing Pandemic and Lockdown Environment Leading to High Demand for Online Activities



Opportunities

- Surging Demand for Online Brain Training for Adults

- Awareness about Brain Training for Better Mental Health in Developing Regions



The Global Online Brain Training Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Games, Puzzles and Riddles, Assessments, Training Programs (Concentration, Memory, Reasoning, Insomnia, Mental Health, Others)), Pricing Option (Free, Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription), Platform (Mobile, Tablet, Laptop), Deployment (Web-based, Application-based), End User (Residential, Hospitals, Education Institutes, Research Participants, Others)



Regions Covered in the Online Brain Training Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



