Online Brokers for Stock Trading Market May See a Big Move : Ally Invest, Interactive Brokers, eToro

Major players profiled in the study are:

Fidelity Investments (United States), TD Ameritrade (United States), Interactive Brokers LLC (United States), E*TRADE (Morgan Stanley) (United States), Ally Invest (United States), Robinhood (United States), DEGIRO (Netherlands), eToro (United Kingdom), CapTrader (Germany), DB International Stock Brokers (India)



Scope of the Report of Online Brokers for Stock Trading

Online brokers offer trading of stock through mobile or other digital devices by web-based platform or mobile application. Nowadays, online brokers for stock trading are becoming more popular due to the technological advancements and high adoption of mobile devices around the world. Compared to offline brokers, online brokers offer affordable stock trading by charging low commissions and providing 24x7 access to their accounts from anywhere. Increasing competition in the stockbroker market pushed brokers to offer online trading services at low or no-fee. Online brokers are also offering technical analysis tools to generate buy and sell indicators and help locate new trading opportunities for the investor or trader.



In 2020, Morgan Stanley announced the acquisition of E*TRADE to strengthen its position in wealth management across all channels and segments. The acquisition will bring financial technology and management expertise to Morgan Stanley that will enable the company to offer enhanced capabilities to its clients and financial advisors.



The Global Online Brokers for Stock Trading Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Web-Based, Mobile Application), Application (Personal, Business), End-user (Individual, Financial Service Provider, Others)



Market Opportunities:

- Emerging Digitalization Across the Globe and Rising Adoption of Smartphones



Market Drivers:

- The Inclination of Investors towards the Online Brokers for Stock Trading Due to Low or No Commissions

- Growing Appetite for Equities in the Asia-Pacific Region



Market Trend:

- Technical Analysis Tool Such as Stock Screener is the New Trend among the Online Brokers



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



