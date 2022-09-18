Online Brokers for Stock Trading Market to See Booming Growth : Interactive Brokers, Fidelity Investments, Ally Invest

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Online Brokers for Stock Trading Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Online Brokers for Stock Trading Market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Fidelity Investments (United States), TD Ameritrade (United States), Interactive Brokers LLC (United States), E*TRADE (Morgan Stanley) (United States), Ally Invest (United States), Robinhood (United States), DEGIRO (Netherlands), eToro (United Kingdom), CapTrader (Germany), DB International Stock Brokers (India)



Online brokers offer trading of stock through mobile or other digital devices by web-based platform or mobile application. Nowadays, online brokers for stock trading are becoming more popular due to the technological advancements and high adoption of mobile devices around the world. Compared to offline brokers, online brokers offer affordable stock trading by charging low commissions and providing 24x7 access to their accounts from anywhere. Increasing competition in the stockbroker market pushed brokers to offer online trading services at low or no-fee. Online brokers are also offering technical analysis tools to generate buy and sell indicators and help locate new trading opportunities for the investor or trader.



- The Inclination of Investors towards the Online Brokers for Stock Trading Due to Low or No Commissions

- Growing Appetite for Equities in the Asia-Pacific Region



- Technical Analysis Tool Such as Stock Screener is the New Trend among the Online Brokers



- Emerging Digitalization Across the Globe and Rising Adoption of Smartphones



by Type (Web-Based, Mobile Application), Application (Personal, Business), End-user (Individual, Financial Service Provider, Others)



- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



