Online Business Developers Seek Partners in Boating and Yachting Industry

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Specializing in the boating and yachting industry, eCommerce Investments, online business developers, unveils their new website (http://ecommerce-investments.com), aimed at creating online business development projects in partnership with clients. As an internet agency, eCommerce Investment specializes not only in investing capital in new projects, but in online business development.



Luis Souto, director of eCommerce Investments describes his firms priorities, "Our main activity is venture investment over small and medium eCommerce projects that fit in with our philosophy. We become a technology partner that supplies development capital and technical management for online businesses."



eCommerce Investments applies their expertise in online business development by seeking niche avenues through which to encompass greater market share. Their insights provide for better management of funds for development of market position.



About eCommerce Investments

With locations in Fort Lauderdale, FL and London, UK, eCommerce Investments is headed by Luis Souto. For over 10 years eCommerce Investments has been managing and optimizing online businesses. The firm has successfully created online boating businesses in 14 countries. Mr. Souto is an online business expert in system internationalization, correction and reactivation.



CONTACT

Luis Souto

Berkeley Square,

London, W1J 9BD,

United Kingdom