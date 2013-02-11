Online Business Forms Software Now Enables Cost-Effective Receipt and Invoice Management

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Good Avenue Forms, a leader in service business automation, has announced the release of a platform for small business owners for handling receipts, invoices, and forms electronically. Accessible from the web via laptop, tablet, or portable device, the system eliminates the need for handwriting receipts and invoices.



The platform eliminates the need for costly triplicate forms or invoices. It simplifies the process of managing previously difficult to manage paperwork, at a cost of $13.00 per month for up to five users to access the system. There is no need for filing cabinets or even computer storage. Forms of various kinds are available on a searchable database, accessible from any device connected to the Internet.



No software needs to be installed and the system is designed to speed up the sales and billing process for small businesses and even larger companies. Good Avenue Forms also eliminates messy handwriting, increasing the accuracy of data on forms, receipts, and invoices. In addition, all data are stored securely, with all work orders and service transactions kept in storage. All business records can be secured in the cloud for use in the office and in the field.



Each form can incorporate the business logo and appears on a familiar looking interface. The product integrates features for business owners to have real-time visibility, team leaders to see forms as soon as work orders are closed, and team members to speed up the work order and payment process. Also, the platform supports electronic signatures and text or spreadsheet format reports.



The average time for training and to learn the system is 15 minutes. A training page with a video series is available on the company’s website. The company also provides 24-hour technical support via e-mail.



Good Avenue Forms cloud-based software system is suitable for small businesses of all kinds, and for larger companies. For more information on how it can help save on costs and time, visit goodavenueforms.com.



About Good Avenue Forms

Good Avenue Forms is a leader in service business automation, formed in 2006. The company is led by founders Al Weininger, Marci Weininger, Kat Wendorf, And Ira Wendorf, who has been developing software for over 15 years. Based in Chicago and Central Florida, it offers a solution for small businesses to eliminate paper forms, receipts, and invoices with electronic forms accessible on the web from anywhere.



Media Contact:

Good Avenue Forms

Al Weininger

Chicago, IL, USA

info@goodavenueforms.com

http://goodavenueforms.com/