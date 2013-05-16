Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Online business incorporation service, CAL Filings, has recently launched its new website at calfilings.com, allowing entrepreneurs and small businesses a fast, secure and simple way to incorporate their California based businesses online. The new website offers a seamless step by step wizard to walk users through the incorporation process, while assessing their unique needs and prescribing the best business solutions for them.



The company offers a wide variety of business formation types for owners, entrepreneurs, property investors, and professionals, including S-Corp filing, C-Corp filing, Non-Profit, Limited Liability Corporations (LLC) and more. Users can place multiple filing orders, edit existing saved forms, and even add enhanced services at a later time, such as expedited delivery. The platform also conveniently allows users to save their progress at any time and return to finish.



"Our goal at CAL Filings is to make it easier for entrepreneurs to get their California businesses off the ground,” said President Tim DiTomaso. "We’ve successfully formed over 200,000 entities of all types, including incorporating California LLCs for property investments. I’m especially proud of our team, who are personally here to assist our clients at every step of the way. Our business incorporation specialists can be reached through our toll free number.”



CAL Filings offers across-the-board, low cost incorporation services for California businesses, while providing incredible value for its users. DiTomaso explains that though there are many online incorporation services currently available, the uniqueness of his company rests in the fact that they specialize only in California. "We live here, are based here, and are known for being California business formation experts," said DiTomaso. "Unlike other online services that cover all 50 states and essentially become generalists, the CAL Filings staff are all senior level incorporation experts, each with over 20 years experience in forming businesses in California."



Individuals who are planning to form California Limited Liability Corporations (LLC), C-Corporations, S-Corporations, Non-Profits or Professional Corporations can start filing at http://calfilings.com. The company has a long history of successful California business formations, and strives for the fastest turnarounds possible.



About CAL Filings

CAL Filings, a privately held company, has been in business for over 35 years and has helped over 200,000 California businesses get their start. The company, based in Los Angeles, is committed to providing an easy, step-by-step process that guides customers through the incorporation process. The company’s vision is to assist entrepreneurs focus on their products and services, and let the experts, CAL Filings, worry about forming their business. CAL Filings is not a law firm, and forms business entities at the customer’s specific request and direction.



CAL Filings

8939 S. Sepulveda Blvd, Suite 102

Los Angeles, CA 90045