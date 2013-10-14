Online Business Offers Excellent Quality Car Cameras and Key Components at Unbeatable Prices

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Xcardvr.com is a highly reputed manufacturer and selling agent for professional car cameras. The company is one of the top selling agents for several major brands. Located in Shenzhen, China, the company is geared towards supplying superior quality car DVR at unbeatable prices.



With more than five years of professional experience in having specialized in the manufacture, distribution, and design of car cameras Xcardvr.com is more than qualified to offer the high quality finished products and key components that it claims to offer.



According to the website, the list of products that the company is able to provide includes Mini cameras, Mini DVRs, and high-tech night vision camcorders. Night vision camcorders are widely used in both automobile night vision systems and boat vision systems. It is also used for outdoor activities, scientific investigation, news and media, and as special equipment for national security highways, military, and police.



Service seekers can browse through the products offered on Xcardvr.com either by the categories listed on the website or the search engine featured on the website that allows customers to find specific products. The categories listed are Full HD 1080 Dash Camera, Single Lens Dash Camera, HD 720 Dash Camera, Rear View Camera, Dual Lens Dash Camera, and Night Vision Camcorder.



Customers can also avail special discounts by viewing the section, Specials Offer. The product currently dashboard camera featured in this section is the MiniF900 Mini Full HD Car Dash Camera with GPS Logger/G-sensor.



The online catalogue is comprehensive with detailed product features and colourful pictures. The catalogue is designed excellently to offer the most realistic view of the products so that customers might be able to make an informed decision when selecting products.



Xcardvr.com is dedicated to offer its customers a satisfying experience in regard to both the quality of its products and in the customer care service provided. The company offers a free online customer support service by facilitating a live chat. In addition, the company guarantees an email reply within 24 hours in case customers have emailed an enquiry. The company promises a 100% customer satisfaction rate.



Although based in Shenzhen, the company caters to customers across the globe. Some of its largest orders come from countries such as Australia, Europe, Brazil, North America, and other countries located in the Middle East.



For more information about purchasing night vision camcorder high quality Car DVRs, Car Video Recorders, Car Dash Cameras, and key product components visit http://www.xcardvr.com/



About Xcardvr.com

Xcardvr.com is a reputed company that designs, manufactures, and distributes superior quality car DVRs, Car Video Recorders, and Car Dash Cameras. The company supplies both finished products as well as some important product components. The company is located in Shenzhen and caters to an international market.



Media Contact:

Xcardvr.com

Email: nardo@qq.com

Website: http://www.xcardvr.com/