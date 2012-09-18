Online Business VoIP Provider TelcoDepot.com Introduces New Range of Market-leading Digium Switchvox Phone Systems and Equipment

Bay Shore, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- Business VoIP solution provider TelcoDepot.com has launched an expanded range of Digium Switchvox VoIP phone systems and accessories on its web phone shop. Digium Switchvox solutions are optimized for small businesses and deliver increased productivity, performance and efficiency for lower costs. TelcoDepot.com is a provider of business phone system equipment and services covering VoIP phone system, VoIP service, hosted PBX service, PBX phone system equipment, telephone system accessories (such as phone headset units and more) and VoIP phone system support. Shop for leading business phones and equipment from brands like Aastra, Allworx, Grandstream, NEC phone system products, TalkSwitch, Xblue and Yealink at affordable prices with great support options.



TelcoDepot.com now stocks an impressive array of Digium Asterisk VoIP Solutions for businesses including the Digium Asterisk Appliance S800i, Digium Asterisk Appliance S844i, and the Digium Asterisk Appliance S808i for small and medium scale enterprises.



Asterisk is preferred by growing businesses because it is easy-to-install and feature-rich for a lower cost profile than traditional key installations. Another key selling point with growing businesses is its scalability and versatility; Asterisk Switchvox can function as a voice mail server, PBX, a conferencing server, a VoIP gateway and an IVR server. The AsteriskGUI is award-winning because it simplifies management, fine tuning and configuration of the system leading to significant reductions in support costs and more ROI for growing businesses.



“Switchvox is designed for small and medium enterprises and features a rich, cost-effective and reliable telephony solution that makes the difference for growing businesses in terms of productivity and efficiency," says Yaron Ram, Principal at TelcoDepot.com.



The Asterisk appliance also includes 1 year of silver support from Digium (Please confirm from TelcoDepot.com Customer Service).



To learn more about the TelcoDepot.com Digium Switchvox offer, including available phone systems, accessories, support and shipping options and pricing, visit telcodepot.com/voip-phone-systems/switchvox. For additional inquiries, call TelcoDepot.com support lines on 1-800-390-1200 or send an email to info@telcodepot.com.



