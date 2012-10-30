Online California Real Estate License School Launches New Site

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- Today, LicenseSolution.com, one of the leading real estate schools on the Internet, announced the launch of a new website for the established Online California Real Estate School. Designed to provide individuals and real estate companies quick and inexpensive means to obtain their California real estate agent license.



"The online school arena for real estate has increased tremendously in the past decade. The need for new, innovative methods to obtain licensing is in high demand. We feel that LicenseSolution.com allows for an inexpensive alternative for obtaining agent and broker license in the most efficient means possible", says Robert Handwerker, LicenseSolution.com President.



The California Real Estate License Solution website includes several options including obtaining your agent license, broker license and CE credits. Everything you need for licensing and training is available for online study.



Those wishing to obtain their California real estate agent license have three options to choose from which are designed to allow everyone the opportunity to afford the courses.



Current agents can upgrade to a California real estate broker license quickly using their 5 course broker package. Another advantage offered is to college educated professionals. For those who have met specific requirements of higher education, LicenseSolution.com provides an upgrade directly to a broker license without the need for obtaining an agent license.



About California Real Estate License Solution

California Real Estate License Solution is a leading provider of online real estate courses in Calfiornia. With operational headquarters in Santa Monica, CA, LicenseSolution.com employs experts in California real estate licensing for aspiring agents and brokers. Visit http://www.LicenseSolution.com to learn more.



